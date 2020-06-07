PCB provide financial assistance to cricketers, umpires, more

The PCB have sent 161 cheques to those that need it. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) introduced a one-time financial assistance scheme to provide monetary assistance to those severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to sources, cheques have already been sent to 161 people, who are affiliated with the board, among them include 93 groundsmen, 31 scorers, 16 first-class cricketers, 20 umpires and a match reader.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said that the recipients have been financially supported in recognition of their participation in cricket activities in the past.

"This one-time scheme has been introduced for financial assistance. I hope that these extraordinary circumstances and difficulties will end soon. Despite the limited resources of the PCB, the board will continue to help in the future," he said.

Meanwhile, Wasim donated Rs1.5million to the Chairman’s Welfare Fund to support former players, match officials, scorers and ground staff while Chief Operating Officer (COO) Barrister Salman Naseer donated Rs500,000.

