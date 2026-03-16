Fatima Sana among nominees for February ICC Women’s Player of the Month

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana reacts during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match against England at R. Premadasa Stadium on October 15, 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled its shortlist for the Women’s Player of the Month award for February 2026, with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana, Sri Lanka’s top-order batter Harshitha Samarawickrama, and Indian seamer Arundhati Reddy all in contention.

Fatima Sana delivered a string of impressive all-round performances against South Africa, despite her side narrowly losing both the ODI and T20I series 2-1.

The Pakistan captain was particularly influential in the T20 leg of the tour. She emerged as the leading run-scorer in the shortest format, amassing 146 runs at a remarkable average of 73.00 and a blistering strike rate of 184.81.

Her tour de force came in the first T20I, where she smashed a brilliant 90. She followed this up with an unbeaten 47 and figures of 2 for 12 in the third match, a performance that earned her the Player of the Match award.

Sana also contributed significantly in the 50-over format, striking a crucial 52 and claiming two important wickets in the second ODI. Across the entire tour, she took four wickets in the ODI series and two in the T20Is.

Harshitha Samarawickrama enjoyed a highly productive ODI series in the Caribbean, playing a pivotal role in Sri Lanka’s 2-1 series victory over the West Indies.

The left-hander finished as the series' leading run-scorer, accumulating 171 runs across three innings at an average of 57.00.

Demonstrating impressive consistency, Samarawickrama anchored the Sri Lankan batting line-up in challenging conditions with scores of 66, 35, and 70.

Her decisive contributions were instrumental in securing the series win and earned her the Player of the Series award.

Meanwhile, Arundhati Reddy spearheaded the Indian attack during their historic three-match T20I series triumph in Australia.

The right-arm seamer was the leading wicket-taker in the series, claiming eight scalps at an exceptional average of 10.87 and an economy rate of 7.25.

Reddy delivered match-defining spells in every game, recording figures of 4 for 22, 2 for 30, and 2 for 35, consistently keeping the powerful Australian batting line-up under pressure.

Her knack for taking crucial wickets was a key factor in India’s 2-1 series victory.