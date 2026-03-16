New Zealand suffer major blow during South Africa T20I series

Mitchell Santner (right) and Ish Sodhi of New Zealand during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 net session at Narendra Modi Stadium on February 13, 2026 in Ahmedabad, India. — AFP

The New Zealand cricket team has suffered a significant setback ahead of the remainder the T20I series against South Africa, with star leg-spinner Ish Sodhi ruled out due to a fractured thumb.

Sodhi sustained the injury while fielding his own bowling during a training session prior to the series opener in Mount Maunganui. Subsequent scans confirmed the break, which is expected to sideline him for approximately four weeks of rehabilitation.

The 30-year-old, a veteran of over 100 T20Is, will be a considerable loss for the home side. His absence leaves a notable gap in the bowling attack, particularly given his vast experience in the shortest format.

Head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment, acknowledging the player's passion for representing his country.

"Ish is very passionate about playing for New Zealand and we know he was looking forward to turning out in front of home fans after the World Cup campaign," head coach Rob Walter said.

"He is hugely experienced in the T20 format and so will be a big miss for the remainder of the series.

"We're confident with Lockie coming in, as well as Mitch and Cole that we have appropriate cover for the next two matches, before the squad transitions for the last two matches."

Further changes are on the horizon for the final two fixtures of the five-match series. Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver, Jayden Lennox and senior batsman Tom Latham will be added to the squad for those matches. Latham is also slated to take over the captaincy from Santner.

The reshuffle comes after a dismal performance from the Black Caps in the first T20, where they were bowled out for a paltry 91, handing South Africa a comfortable victory and an early 1-0 lead in the series.