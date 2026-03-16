Here’s when PSL 11 tickets go on sale for fans

The 'Infinity' trophy for the PSL 11 pictured at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 11, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Tickets for the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will go on sale from tomorrow, sources told Geo News on Monday.

Fans can purchase tickets online through the website of a private courier service, which has been appointed as the official ticketing partner for the tournament.

For the first time in PSL history, matches will be held across six different venues. This expanded edition features eight teams competing for the coveted title.

PSL 11 is set to begin on 26 March in Lahore, with the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, facing the Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen in the opening fixture.

The 39-day tournament will run until 3 May, comprising 44 matches. In addition to the six original franchises, this season introduces two new teams: Pindiz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen.

According to the recently released schedule, each team will play ten matches during the group stage. The top four sides will advance to the playoffs, culminating in the final at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on 3 May.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has also designated 4 May as a reserve day for the final, if required.

This year’s PSL will feature six double-header fixtures, with three scheduled at Gaddafi Stadium.

Matches will take place across six cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Peshawar, with Faisalabad and Peshawar hosting PSL matches for the first time.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the most matches, with 15 fixtures, followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (11), Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad (seven), National Bank Stadium, Karachi (six) and Multan Cricket Stadium (four).

Peshawar’s Imran Khan Cricket Stadium will host a single match on 28 March, featuring the home side Peshawar Zalmi against Pindiz.