National T20 Cup 2026: Two semifinalists confirmed after Sunday double-header washed out

The National T20 Cup 2026 clash between Karachi Whites and Lahore Whites was abandoned due to rain and a wet outfield at Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 15, 2026. - PCB

PESHAWAR: Persistent rain played spoilsport on Sunday, washing out both scheduled fixtures and subsequently confirming Lahore Whites and Karachi Whites as the first two teams to qualify for the semi-finals of the National T20 Cup 2026.

The downpour at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium prevented any play in the highly anticipated Group A clash between Lahore and Karachi Whites.

Without a toss being possible, the match was abandoned, resulting in a solitary point for each side. These crucial points propelled both teams into the knockout stages.

Karachi Whites finished atop Group A with six points from four games, boasting an impressive net run rate of 1.457 following two wins.

They are joined by Lahore Whites, who secured five points from their campaign, comprising two victories and one defeat alongside the abandoned fixture, with a net run rate of 0.674.

The day's second match between Bahawalpur and Peshawar suffered a similar fate, ending without a ball being bowled.

Bahawalpur ended their group stage campaign with just one win, while Peshawar also finished with a single victory.

With Group A now settled, attention turns to the final round of Group B fixtures on Monday.

Abbottabad Region will face Lahore Region Blues in the first match of a scheduled double-header, while Sialkot is set to take on Multan.

The victors in these encounters will secure the remaining two semi-final spots, joining Lahore and Karachi Whites in the final four.

The first and second semi-finals are both scheduled to be held at the same Peshawar venue on Tuesday.