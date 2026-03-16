Afridi launches scathing attack on Pakistan selectors following Bangladesh series defeat

Shahid Afridi of Hampshire appeals successfully for the wicket of Brendan Taylor during the NatWest T20 Blast Semi-Final against Notts Outlaws at Edgbaston on September 2, 2017 in Birmingham, England. - AFP

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has launched a blistering attack on the national selection committee, holding them directly responsible for the team’s recent woes following a disastrous ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign and a subsequent ODI series loss to Bangladesh.

In a candid video statement shared on his social media account, Afridi did not hold back, questioning the selectors’ judgement regarding leadership appointments and the overall strategic direction of the side.

“You saw the performances in the 2026 T20 World Cup, and after that we also lost the Bangladesh series 2–1. In my opinion, the selection committee deserves criticism. All of you in the committee have played so much cricket, yet you still don’t seem to have the idea of who should be the captain for which format,” Afridi said.

The 49-year-old took particular issue with what he perceives as reckless tinkering with the squad under the guise of a long-term rebuild.

He argued that players with insufficient domestic experience are being unfairly thrust onto the international stage.

“You keep making too many decisions in the name of ‘surgery’. What you are doing is picking youngsters and players who have barely played a few first-class matches. Your domestic cricket is not even of that standard that it can consistently produce players ready to secure a place in the Pakistan team,” he added.

The former all-rounder also expressed dismay at the treatment of established performers, suggesting that seasoned cricketers with proven credentials in the 50-over format have been unfairly discarded during the restructuring process.

“The senior players who actually deserved their place — even if they didn’t have strong T20 performances — had very good records in ODIs. But in the name of ‘surgery’, you sidelined those experienced players despite their solid ODI performances,” he stated.

Afridi maintained that the current approach lacks a coherent strategy and is destabilising the team environment. He argued that repeatedly awarding caps without a clear plan is causing more harm than good.

“Instead, you brought in youngsters who have only played a few domestic and first-class matches. The standard of domestic cricket is not high enough, and those players are not ready to come straight into the Pakistan team and cement their place. You keep handing out Pakistan caps again and again — this is not surgery. If anything, the real surgery should be done on the selection committee,” he concluded.

His remarks come on the back of a disappointing 2-1 ODI series defeat to Bangladesh. The hosts secured the series win on Sunday at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium with an 11-run victory in the final encounter.

Bangladesh, opting to bat first, posted a commanding total of 290-5 in 50 overs.

The innings was built on a formidable opening stand between Saif Hassan (36) and Tanzid Hasan, who put the Pakistan attack to the sword.

Tanzid registered his maiden ODI century, a blistering 107 featuring six fours and seven sixes. Towhid Hridoy (48 not out), Litton Das (41) also made valuable contributions.

In reply, Pakistan’s chase faltered immediately, slumping to two for the loss of both openers inside the first two overs. Despite the precarious start, Salman Ali Agha produced a fighting century, his third in ODIs, scoring 106 from 98 deliveries.

Captain Shaheen Afridi chipped in with a useful 37 lower down the order, while debutants Saad Masood (38) and Ghazi Ghori (29) offered resistance alongside Abdul Samad (34), but the innings ultimately folded for 279, falling short of the target.