Quetta Gladiators confirm replacement after Spencer Johnson exits PSL 11

Spencer Johnson of Australia reacts after bowling during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group match against Afghanistan at Gaddafi Stadium on February 28, 2025 in Lahore. - ICC

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators have secured the signature of West Indies pace bowler Alzarri Joseph as a direct replacement for Australian quick Spencer Johnson ahead of the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The franchise confirmed the roster change via their official social media channels on Sunday, citing Johnson’s unavailability for personal reasons.

The 30-year-old left-armer, who made his international debut for Australia in 2023, has featured in five One-Day Internationals and eight T20Is to date.

Joseph arrives in the Pakistan Super League with a formidable reputation in the shortest format.

The Caribbean speedster has claimed 62 wickets in 45 T20I appearances for the West Indies, maintaining an economy rate of 9.24. His tally for his national side includes two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.

The right-arm quick is familiar with conditions in Pakistan, having previously represented Peshawar Zalmi during the tenth season of the tournament.

In eight outings for the former champions, Joseph collected 12 wickets at an economy of 8.80.

The historic 11th edition of the marquee event is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3, featuring eight competing teams.

Alongside the six original franchises, the expanded lineup includes two new entrants: Pindiz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen.

The 39-day tournament will comprise 44 matches, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars set to inaugurate the competition against Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at their home venue on March 26.

Under the recently released schedule, each side will contest ten fixtures in the group stage. The top four teams will progress to the playoffs, culminating in the final at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 3.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has designated May 4 as a reserve day for the showpiece event.

This year’s competition will feature six double-header fixtures, three of which are scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The tournament expands to six venues across Pakistan, with Faisalabad and Peshawar hosting PSL matches for the first time, joining established locations Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium leads as the busiest venue with 15 matches, followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (11), Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium (seven), Karachi’s National Bank Stadium (six), and Multan Cricket Stadium (four).

Peshawar’s Imran Khan Cricket Stadium will host a single day fixture between home side Peshawar Zalmi and Pindiz on March 28.

Updated Quetta Gladiators Squad: Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain, Alzarri Joseph (Direct Signing), Rilee Rossouw, Faisal Akram, Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Wasim Akram Jnr, Khan Zaib, Bismillah Khan, Saqib Khan, Brett Hampton, Sam Harper, Bevon Jacobs, Saud Shakeel, Ben McDermott and Tom Curran.

Quetta Gladiators PSL 11 Fixtures: