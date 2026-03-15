Captain Shaheen proud of fightback despite ODI series loss to Bangladesh

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi speaks during the post-match presentation after losing the ODI series against Bangladesh here at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 15, 2026. — Sreengrab/livestream

MIRPUR: Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has spoken out following his side's 11-run defeat against Bangladesh in the third and final One Day International, which saw the hosts clinch the series at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Afridi said he remained proud of his team's efforts, particularly the opportunities handed to emerging players throughout the series.

"Really proud of the team. We gave chances to youngsters and fought till the last ball. Agha always likes to play the spinners and fast bowlers. He has played good innings for a long time. The youngsters came for one-days the first time," Shaheen said.

The left-arm seamer also praised individual performances and emphasised the importance of backing the squad's younger members.

"Really proud of the way they played and we will support them. [On his knock] I tried. Rishad bowled really well and congrats to Bangladesh, they played really well. There's always improvement," he said.

Looking to the future, Shaheen underlined the importance of fitness and development within the squad.

"You need more hard work and be fit in all departments but they are youngsters and played good cricket and we'll back them," he concluded.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted a commanding total of 290-5 in their 50 overs, thanks to a dominant opening partnership between Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan, who put the Pakistan bowlers under immediate pressure.

Tanzid led the charge with a fluent 107 — his maiden ODI century — which included six fours and seven sixes. Towhid Hridoy remained unbeaten on 48, Litton Das contributed 41 and Saif Hassan made 36 at the top of the order.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf was the standout bowler, taking three wickets for 52 runs in his 10 overs, while Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed claimed one each.

In response, Pakistan’s chase got off to a nightmare start as both openers fell within the first two overs.

Despite the early setbacks, Salman Ali Agha produced a superb century — his third in ODI cricket — scoring 106 from 98 deliveries, with nine fours and four sixes.

Captain Shaheen Afridi added a valuable 37 lower down the order, while debutants Saad Masood and Ghazi Ghori chipped in with 38 and 29 respectively.

Abdul Samad also contributed 34, but the innings eventually folded for 279.

Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, returning figures of 4/49 from his 10 overs. Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets, Nahid Rana claimed two and Rishad Hossain picked up one, as the hosts successfully defended their total to seal the series.