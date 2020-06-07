PCB CEO Wasim Khan to donate Rs1.5m to cricket stakeholders

Chief Executive Office of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan. Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan on Saturday announced to donate a total of Rs1.5million over the next three months to support former players, match officials, scorers and ground staff amid the financial blow caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wasim said that he took the voluntary decision to make the donation as a way of giving back to the game’s key stakeholders at a time when there was a greater need.

"This small contribution is to support the Chairman’s Welfare Fund that is already in place and to show solidarity with him as we look to provide as much support to the players, match officials, scorers and ground staff facing hardships in these tough economic times," he said.



"As head of the executive team, I also think it is appropriate that I take a personal lead with this and it’s a decision that feels absolutely right to me."

It is pertinent to mention that the PCB reversed its decision to sack 55 employees amid trying times and the board's chief announced and increment plan for those in the lesser income bracket.

"After past culture of all PCB staff receiving substantial annual incremental increases, we have made a decision to tighten our expenditure over the next 12 months and only award increases to staffers who earn Rs100,000 a month or less. This will commence from the new fiscal year, which starts on 1 July."

Meanwhile PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani lauded Wasim for his generosity.

"Wasim’s actions show that he is not only a good leader, but one who thinks and cares about the wellbeing of past and present players and other stakeholders," Mani said.

"I am sure that Wasim’s generosity will help cricketers in need in these difficult times."



