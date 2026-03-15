Mohammad Hafeez suggests replacements for Babar Azam in ODI side

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez (left) celebrates catching Kane Williamson with teammate Babar Azam during the third ODI match against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on January 13, 2018. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has proposed Test skipper Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique as potential replacements for premier batter Babar Azam in the ODI format, should the need arise.

The former all-rounder took to social media platform X to share his thoughts on Pakistan’s batting options for the pivotal number three position in One Day Internationals, particularly if Babar is sidelined through injury or rest.

Hafeez, keeping an eye on future assignments including the next ODI World Cup in South Africa, suggested the team management should consider alternative batters now.

"Shaan Masood (53 Ave) or Abdullah Shafiq could be better option as no3 batter in ODI format if Babar Azam is injured or rested for some reasons. Considering next World Cup in South Africa," Hafeez wrote.

Shaan Masood ( 53 Ave ) or Abdullah Shafiq could be better option as no3 batter in ODI format if Babar Azam is injured or rested for some reasons. Considering next World Cup in South Africa. — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 15, 2026

It is pertinent to mention that Masood’s record in 50-over internationals to date is modest; he has played nine ODIs, scoring 163 runs at an average of 18.11, which includes one half-century.

However, his List A statistics are far more impressive. In 142 matches, the left-hander has accumulated 6,413 runs at an average of 53, including 39 half-centuries and 17 centuries.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Shafique has featured in 27 ODIs for Pakistan, amassing 737 runs at an average of 29.48, with six fifties and one century to his name.

In related news, the Pakistan men's selection committee has formally requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to conduct an inquiry into injuries sustained by senior batters Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, according to committee member Aaqib Javed.

The 2009 champions, who failed to progress to the semi-finals of the tournament, are currently engaged in a three-match ODI series away from home.

For this assignment, the side rested six key players, including the senior batting duo of Babar and Fakhar.

Their exclusion, despite recent performances in the longer format, drew sharp criticism from fans who accused the selection committee of mismanagement and "mixing formats."

However, addressing the media at Gaddafi Stadium alongside fellow selectors Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq and Misbah-ul-Haq, Javed clarified that the pair were not considered for the ongoing series due to fitness concerns.

He revealed that both Babar and Fakhar had been carrying injuries from the T20 World Cup 2024, and the selection committee was not kept fully informed about their physical condition.

Consequently, Javed stated that the committee has asked the PCB to investigate the matter.

Turning to the current squad for the series against Bangladesh, which features six uncapped players, Javed explained that the decision to field a youthful side was made prior to the T20 World Cup 2026, with a view to giving emerging talent exposure on the tour.