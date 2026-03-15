Debutants inspire South Africa to comprehensive win over New Zealand in first T20I

Nqobani Mokoena of South Africa (centre left) celebrated after taking the wicket of Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand (left) during the first T20I match against New Zealand at Bay Oval on March 15, 2026 in Mount Maunganui. — AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: South Africa claimed a commanding seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first T20I of their five-match series at the Bay Oval on Sunday, with debutants playing starring roles in a low-scoring encounter.

Electing to bat first, the hosts were dismissed for a modest 91 in just 14.3 overs, courtesy of an impressive bowling display from the Proteas, particularly debutant Nqobani Mokoena.

New Zealand’s innings never gained momentum as they slumped to 36 for five inside the powerplay. Gerald Coetzee struck early, removing Devon Conway for one before accounting for Tom Latham, who was trapped LBW for seven.

Ottneil Baartman then delivered a telling double blow, dismissing Tim Robinson (6) and clean bowling Nick Kelly (2) in consecutive deliveries. The innings suffered another setback when Bevon Jacobs was run out for 10.

A brief recovery followed as captain Mitchell Santner and James Neesham added 18 runs for the sixth wicket.

However, Keshav Maharaj broke the stand by bowling Santner for 15. Neesham top-scored with a brisk 26 off 21 deliveries, including two fours and a six, before becoming Mokoena’s first T20I wicket.

Mokoena, the 24-year-old seamer, continued his impressive debut spell by removing Zak Foulkes for one and later returning to claim his third scalp, bowling Cole McConchie for 15.

Maharaj and Mokoena wrapped up the tail with minimal resistance as New Zealand folded for 91.

Mokoena finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 26 from 3.3 overs, while Coetzee, Baartman and Maharaj each claimed two wickets.

In reply, South Africa reached their target with 16.4 overs to spare, though they lost three wickets in the process. Debutant wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen anchored the chase with a composed 45 off 48 deliveries, striking two fours and as many sixes.

Ruan de Swardt contributed 16 from 25 balls, while Jason Smith made 10. Zak Foulkes provided an early breakthrough for New Zealand, removing Tony de Zorzi for two in the second over.

Kyle Jamieson accounted for Rubin Hermann (7), and Mitchell Santner dismissed Smith to briefly raise home hopes, but Esterhuizen’s steady hand ensured the Proteas crossed the line without further alarm.

The second T20I is scheduled for Tuesday at Seddon Park in Hamilton.