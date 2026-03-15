Tanzid Hasan's century lifts Bangladesh to fighting total against Pakistan

Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan Tamim celebrates after scoring a century during the third ODI match against Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 15, 2026. — AFP

MIRPUR: A brilliant century from Tanzid Hasan powered Bangladesh to a fighting total in the third and final ODI of the series against Pakistan, currently underway at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts posted 290-5 in their allotted 50 overs in the series decider, with the three-match contest level at 1-1.

Batting first, Bangladesh got off to a strong start as openers Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan set the tone. Runs flowed freely from the start, putting early pressure on Pakistan’s bowling attack.

The pair stitched together a solid 50-run partnership, giving their side a comfortable platform as the visitors struggled to create early breakthroughs.

Tanzid looked in fine touch with the bat, piling on runs and bringing up his sixth ODI half-century, which also helped Bangladesh cross the 100-run mark.

Pakistan finally found the breakthrough when skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Saif, ending the 105-run opening stand. Saif contributed 36 off 55 balls, including three fours.

Tanzid then found support from Najmul Hossain Shanto, and the duo continued to build momentum with another 50-run partnership, taking the team past 150 runs.

Haris Rauf provided Pakistan with the second breakthrough by dismissing Shanto for 27 off 34 deliveries, which included three boundaries, leaving Bangladesh at 158-2 in 29.2 overs.

Unfazed by the wickets around him, Tanzid kept the scoreboard moving and eventually brought up his maiden ODI century, keeping Bangladesh in a commanding position.

However, his impressive innings came to an end when Abrar Ahmed removed him for 107 off 107 balls, an outstanding knock featuring six fours and seven sixes, leaving Bangladesh at 194-3 in 36.2 overs.

In the final stages of the innings, Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy batted exceptionally, putting on a 50-run partnership. Their steady scoring helped Bangladesh push the total past 250 in the 45th over, giving the hosts a strong platform heading into the closing overs.

The 68-run partnership was finally broken when Das was dismissed by Haris Rauf for 41 off 51 balls, which included a four and a six, giving Rauf his second wicket of the innings.

Rauf continued his fine spell and came close to a hat-trick, clean bowling Rishad Hossain for a duck with a superb inswinger, leaving Bangladesh at 262-5 in 46.4 overs.

Bangladesh wrapped up their innings with Towhid Hridoy unbeaten on 48 off 44 balls, which included four boundaries, while Afif Hossain contributed five runs.

Faheem Ashraf bowled the final overs, conceding just eight runs, as the hosts finished with a competitive total.

Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for the Green Shirts, claiming three wickets for 52 runs in 10 overs, while Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed chipped in with one wicket each.