Anthony Cacace secures WBA super-featherweight title in Dublin

An undated picture of Belfast's Anthony Cacace (right). — Instagram/anto_cacace

Anthony Cacace of Belfast claimed the WBA super-featherweight title, defeating James “Jazza” Dickens by unanimous decision here at Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday.

The 37-year-old, who won the IBF version in 2024 and vacated it last year, did sufficiently enough in a draining fight, which never quite materialised, to overthrow the defending Liverpool champion on 116-113, 116-112 and 115-113 cards.

All this happened before a full-capacity arena as Cacace delivered the goods to keep his phenomenal streak.

This win guaranteed his presence in the list of the greatest dogs in the world, as to who is the best, with Mexico Emanuel Navarrete (WBO and IBF) and USA O’Shaquie Foster (WBC) being the other champions in the track.

Cacace showcased his skill by overcoming a tricky opponent to claim the world title.

"That showed you what I can do on a poor night at the office and still win a world title," Cacace said.

"Jazza had an awkward style, a southpaw and was hard to hit but I'm the new world champion."

The outgoing champion had no complaints and admitted a more front-foot approach in the later rounds just wasn't enough.

"I could have been different on another night. I'm happy for Anto, but it's gutting," the 34-year-old told reporters after.

"We thought we were ahead until we heard the scorecards and had to change the plan, but I can't complain and I'm not crying about it.

"Who knows what's next, but I will just put my trust in the Lord."