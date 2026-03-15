Sarfaraz Ahmed announces retirement from International cricket

Sarfraz Ahmed, Captain of Pakistan poses with the trophy during the ICC Champions Trophy - Post Final Photocall at Tower Bridge on June 19, 2017 in London, England. - ICC

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has announced his retirement from international cricket, drawing the curtain on a distinguished career that spanned nearly two decades.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who led his country to glory in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, departs having made substantial contributions across all three formats.

The 37-year-old made his One Day International (ODI) debut in 2007, with his Test and T20I bows following in 2010.

🏆🏆 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2006 and ICC Champions Trophy 2017 winning captain ✨



Congratulations @SarfarazA_54 on a distinguished international career spanning around two decades. Thank you for your services! 👏



More details ➡️ https://t.co/1346GEBFy3 pic.twitter.com/Ku1HUdO7pM — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 15, 2026

Over the course of his international career, he represented Pakistan in 54 Test matches, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is, amassing a total of 6,164 runs, which included six centuries and 35 half-centuries.

Behind the stumps, he was equally prolific, claiming 315 catches and completing 56 stumpings.

Sarfaraz’s leadership tenure was particularly notable. He captained Pakistan in 100 international matches across the formats, guiding the side to the coveted No.1 ranking in T20I cricket.

Under his stewardship, Pakistan set a world-record streak of 11 consecutive T20I series victories and secured six clean sweeps, notably against the West Indies (twice), Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand and Scotland.

His captaincy was also instrumental in nurturing a new generation of Pakistan cricketers.

He provided the platform for several future stars at the start of their international journeys, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan.

The crowning achievement of his captaincy came in 2017 when he led Pakistan to a historic victory in the ICC Champions Trophy.

His side delivered a commanding performance to defeat arch-rivals India by 180 runs in the final at The Oval.

With this triumph, Sarfaraz became the first Pakistan captain to lift the Champions Trophy and remains the only captain to have won ICC titles at both junior and senior levels, having previously led Pakistan to victory in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka in 2006.

In recognition of his services to the game and that Champions Trophy success, Sarfaraz was awarded the Pride of Performance in 2018, becoming the youngest Pakistan captain to receive the civilian honour.

Individually, he holds several Pakistan records, including the most catches by a fielder in a Test match – ten, taken against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2019.

He is also the only Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter to score an ODI century at the home of cricket, Lord’s, which he achieved against England in 2016. His final international appearance came in a Test match against Australia in Perth in 2023.

Ahmed reflected on his memorable journey with the national side while announcing his retirement from international cricket.

The 2017 Champions Trophy–winning skipper looked back at some of the most defining moments of his career, expressing gratitude to his teammates, coaches, family and passionate fans who supported him throughout his time representing the country.

Sarfaraz also highlighted the pride he felt in leading Pakistan across all formats and witnessing several young players flourish into match-winners during his captaincy.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to represent Pakistan. From leading the U19 team to a world title in 2006 to lifting the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, every moment in Pakistan colours has been special. I am grateful to my teammates, coaches, family and the fans for their unwavering support throughout my career," Sarfaraz said.

“Captaining Pakistan across all formats was a dream come true. I always tried to play fearless cricket and build a united team. Seeing players like Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali,Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and others grow into match-winners during my captaincy is one of my proudest achievements."

“I would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for the trust they placed in me over the years. Pakistan cricket has always been very close to my heart and I will continue to support the game in every possible way,” he concluded.