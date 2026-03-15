Kawhi Leonard injured as Los Angeles Clippers lose to Sacramento Kings

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard looks to pass against Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook during the first quarter at Intuit Dome on Mar 14, 2026. — Reuters

INGLEWOOD: Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard limped off the court after suffering a sprained left ankle late in Saturday night’s 118-109 home defeat to the Sacramento Kings here at the Intuit Dome.

Leonard did not return to the game, and the Clippers have yet to confirm whether he will miss any forthcoming fixtures.

The injury occurred with 9:27 remaining in the fourth quarter as Leonard was defending DeMar DeRozan. He landed awkwardly, backpedalled a few steps, and fell to the court. Although he rose quickly, he limped noticeably to the bench before heading to the locker room.

Despite the setback, Leonard finished with 31 points, marking his 45th consecutive game scoring at least 20 points, breaking Bob McAdoo’s franchise record set during the 1974-75 season when the team was in Buffalo.

This season, Leonard is averaging a career-best 28.3 points across 52 games, further cementing his status as one of the league’s premier scorers.

It is pertinent to mention that Leonard did not return to the game, and there was no immediate word on whether he might miss time.

The game was close early and tied at 39 with 7:04 left in the second quarter, but Sacramento took over from there. The Kings led 68-54 at halftime and made it a 20-point game, their largest lead of the game, at 90-70 on Plowden's 3-pointer with 2:19 left in the third quarter.

But the Clippers, even without Leonard, stormed back in the fourth and cut the deficit to 103-100 on a pull-up basket by Mathurin with 4:15 remaining. But Sacramento outscored Los Angeles 15-9 the rest of the way to seal the win.