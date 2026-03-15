Here’s why Shamyl Hussain ruled out of third Bangladesh ODI

Pakistan's Shamyl Hussain plays a shot during the first ODI match against Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 11, 2026. - AFP

MIRPUR: Pakistan’s promising young batter, Shamyl Hussain, has been ruled out of the third and final One Day International against Bangladesh, scheduled to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement confirming that the 21-year-old is suffering from a neck muscle spasm. He is currently undergoing treatment and being monitored by the team’s medical staff.

Shamyl made his international debut in the first ODI against Bangladesh but has struggled to make an impact in the series, scoring just four runs in the opener and six in the second match.

In a separate incident during the second ODI, all-rounder Hussain Talat was involved in a worrying collision while fielding. The 30-year-old sustained a shoulder injury and has since been taken to hospital for further assessment.

The incident occurred on the second delivery of the sixth over of Bangladesh’s innings. Talat, fielding at cover, sprinted to cut off a back-foot punch from Litton Das off the bowling of Mohammad Wasim Jr.

In his effort to prevent the ball from reaching the boundary, he collided heavily with the advertising hoardings.

Talat was clearly in discomfort as he received immediate on-field medical attention and was subsequently substituted out of the match. Providing an update on his condition, the PCB confirmed that he had been taken to a local hospital for a thorough evaluation.

"Hussain Talat sustained a shoulder injury while fielding during the second ODI against Bangladesh," the PCB said in a statement.

"He received immediate medical attention from the team's medical staff on the field. Following the initial assessment, he has been taken to a hospital for a detailed examination. The nature and extent of the injury will be determined after the doctors complete further medical evaluation."

In Shamyl’s absence, young wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi Ghori was handed his international debut, while Saad Masood was brought into the side in place of Talat.