Tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq. Photo: AFP

Tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq will be representing Pakistan in this month’s Olympic Day organised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Sources have confirmed to Geo News that on this Olympic Day, the IOC is planning a global online activity featuring top athletes from various countries.

"It is going to be 24 hours live work-out program on June 23. It will be streamed on IOC's social media platforms and athletes will be exhibiting their work out from home," said the source.

"Pakistan will be represented by Aisam. Pakistan Olympic Association had nominated him and IOC had approved his nomination,” the source confirmed.

The tennis star will feature in a 30-minute work out session.

A final run-down of athletes will be announced by the IOC next week.

The Olympic Day is celebrated every year on June 23 as part of IOC’s campaign to promote mass participation in sports.

Tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq to represent Pakistan on Olympic Day