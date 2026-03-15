Pep Guardiola says Manchester City title race ‘not over’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sits in the stand before the match against West Ham United in Premier League on March 14, 2026. — Reuters

Pep Guardiola insists the Premier League title race is ‘not over’ despite Manchester City falling nine points behind leaders Arsenal following a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened West Ham.

Guardiola said after City’s disappointing result at the London Stadium on Saturday that they will try their best to bounce back.

“We didn’t lose. It’s not over. We will continue,” Guardiola said.

City, who needed a win to keep pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side, have now drawn two consecutive league games, following a 2-2 stalemate with Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Everton had stretched their lead to ten points, albeit with two more games played than City.

Guardiola, however, stressed there is still hope, noting that City have a game in hand and are due to face Arsenal at the Etihad next month.

“Nine points is a lot against Arsenal but we have to try until the end. When it is not possible, then we congratulate the champion, but we have to try,” he added.

The Catalan coach admitted City’s struggles have been partly due to missed opportunities, singling out striker Erling Haaland, who has scored just three goals in his last 12 league matches.

Despite setbacks in both the Premier League and a 3-0 first-leg Champions League deficit to Real Madrid, Guardiola remained confident in his squad.

“We are an incredible team. We play so well. The guys go and go until we can’t continue,” he said, emphasising that consistency will be key if City are to overturn the current title gap.