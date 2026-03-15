Mikel Arteta hails Max Dowman’s historic Premier League goal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts against Everton in Premier League on March 14, 2026. — Reuters

Max Dowman announced himself on the biggest stage with a stunning stoppage-time goal as Arsenal secured a 2–0 Premier League victory over Everton, and manager Mikel Arteta admitted the moment exceeded even his own expectations.

Arteta revealed he had a strong instinct about introducing the 16-year-old during the second half at the Emirates Stadium with the match still goalless. The teenager repaid that faith in remarkable fashion.

"Probably in my head I had a gut feeling," Arteta said. "Yesterday he was training in the last few days, and I had a gut feeling that it was a moment for him.”

Dowman changed the tempo of the match after coming on in the 74th minute. His direct running and confidence injected fresh energy into the side and lifted the atmosphere inside the stadium.

The decisive moment arrived deep into stoppage time when Dowman collected the ball in his own half, surged past two defenders and raced clear before calmly finishing into an empty net with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford stranded upfield.

Arteta described the strike as ‘phenomenal’ and praised the youngster’s natural composure under pressure.

The teenager had already played a role in Arsenal’s opening goal, delivering the cross that allowed Viktor Gyokeres to break the deadlock moments earlier.

For Arteta, Dowman’s performance symbolised the spirit he wants from his team.

"Go and do your thing and win us the game," he said. "I said these are the moments in the season when something special has to happen, and he knows he has the ability, which I have to give him the opportunity, and he will deliver."