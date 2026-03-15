Max Dowman’s historic goal sparks Arsenal's win over Everton

Arsenal's Max Dowman, Cristhian Mosquera, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka celebrate after Viktor Gyokeres scores their first goal against Everton in Premier League on March 14, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made a bold decision that paid off spectacularly as 16-year-old Max Dowman inspired a dramatic 2–0 Premier League victory over Everton here at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

With the match locked at 0–0 and frustration growing among the home supporters, Arteta turned to the teenage midfielder in the 72nd minute, trusting his instincts.

The gamble proved decisive as Dowman transformed the game with a fearless performance beyond his years.

In the 89th minute, Dowman delivered a precise cross to the back post that goalkeeper Jordan Pickford failed to reach.

Defender Piero Hincapie redirected the ball into the path of Viktor Gyokeres, who tapped home to give Arsenal the breakthrough.

Dowman then sealed the victory in dramatic fashion. After Arsenal cleared an Everton corner, the youngster raced clear with the Everton goalkeeper stranded upfield.

Showing remarkable composure, he calmly passed the ball into an empty net to secure three crucial points.

At just 16 years and 73 days, Dowman became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history and the youngest player ever to score for Arsenal.

The teenager had already made headlines earlier in the season by becoming the youngest player to feature in the UEFA Champions League.

Arteta praised the youngster’s impact, saying Dowman “created a different energy in the stadium” and showed exceptional composure under pressure.

Despite a difficult match in which Everton created several chances, Arsenal’s late surge secured a valuable victory that keeps their season firmly on track across multiple competitions.

For Arsenal supporters, Dowman’s breakthrough moment may prove to be a defining chapter in their campaign.