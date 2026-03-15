Manchester City's Premier League title hopes hit by West Ham United draw

An undated picture of Manchester City’s team. — Instagram/mancity

LONDON: Manchester City’s Premier League title hopes suffered a major setback after they were held to a 1–1 draw by relegation-threatened West Ham United here at London Stadium, leaving them nine points behind leaders Arsenal.

The result came just three days after City’s Real Madrid defeat ended their Champions League ambitions, effectively ruling out another piece of silverware from what once appeared a possible quadruple-winning campaign.

City took the lead in the 31st minute through Bernardo Silva. The midfielder attempted to deliver a cross towards Erling Haaland, but the ball instead floated over goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and dropped into the net for a fortunate opener.

However, the advantage lasted only four minutes. West Ham equalised when Jarrod Bowen delivered a corner that City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to punch clear, allowing former Gunners defender Konstantinos Mavropanos to head home unchallenged.

City dominated possession throughout the match, controlling the ball heavily in the opening stages, but struggled to convert their superiority into goals.

Haaland, who has an impressive scoring record against West Ham, endured a frustrating night and missed several opportunities.

Manager Pep Guardiola, serving a touchline suspension, watched from the stands and communicated with his coaching staff by phone during the match.

City pushed for a winner in the second half, with substitute Rayan Cherki creating a chance for Haaland, but Hermansen produced a crucial save. Late opportunities also went begging as West Ham held firm.

The point lifts West Ham out of the relegation zone for the first time since December, while City’s title challenge now faces a steep uphill battle.