Cricket West Indies issue official statement after team returns home

Players West INdies leave the field after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match against South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Ahmedabad, India. - ICC

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that all players and members of the Team Management Unit (TMU) from the West Indies men’s squad at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 have safely returned home following travel disruptions after the tournament.

In an official statement released on Saturday, CWI said the final group of players and support staff had completed their journeys over the past several days and had now arrived safely at their respective destinations.

The West Indies squad had begun departing India in batches via commercial flights earlier this week after the International Cricket Council repeatedly failed to arrange the chartered flights that were initially planned for the team’s return.

West Indies were left stranded in Kolkata for nine days after their exit from the tournament, following a Super Eights defeat to eventual champions India at Eden Gardens on March 1.

According to CWI, the continued delays in arranging chartered travel created a “distressing” situation for the players and staff.

Prioritising the well-being of the squad, CWI informed the ICC that it was “no longer prudent” to continue waiting for the chartered flights.

The board subsequently worked with the ICC, regional cricket boards and other partners to arrange commercial travel for the players and support staff.

By the time the media release was issued earlier this week, several members of the squad had already departed, while the remaining batches travelled over the following days.

CWI also expressed gratitude to the ICC and other stakeholders for assisting with the safe return of the team, while thanking West Indies supporters and the wider cricketing community for their concern and well-wishes.

“The well-being and safety of our players and staff remain paramount, and we are grateful that the matter has now been brought to a safe and satisfactory conclusion,” the statement added.