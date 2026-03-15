Two-day RAKA Volleyball Festival lights up Karachi in Ramadan

Players in action during the two-day Ramadan RAKA Volleyball Festival at the Ziauddin Park in Karachi on March 14, 2026. — Reporter

Karachi is often described as the city that never sleeps, but its nights grow even more vibrant during the holy month of Ramadan, with sports and community activities continuing until the early hours of the morning.

One such celebration of sport unfolded at Ziauddin Park, where a two-day Ramadan RAKA Volleyball Festival brought together more than 40 amateur teams in a lively competition that blended sport with the festive spirit of the city.

According to event organiser Amina Rashid Khan, the RAKA Volleyball Tournament began as a small gathering among friends with just six teams. Over time, it steadily expanded into a much larger event, now attracting dozens of teams from across the city.

"The idea was not only to compete but to create a space where people could come together, enjoy the game and spend time in a positive environment," Amina said. "That's why the atmosphere here feels more like a festival than just a tournament."

More than 40 teams featuring male and female participants of different age groups took part in the competition. The event was strictly an amateur tournament, with professional players not allowed to participate, ensuring an even playing field for community-level athletes.

To maintain competitive balance, teams were divided into three categories based on skill level: Chillers, Thrillers and Killers.

The Chillers category featured relatively less experienced players, while the Thrillers division included intermediate-level teams. The top-tier Killers category consisted of the most skilled participants.

Murtaza Lakda's team won the Chillers category, while Hatim Aftab’s team secured the title in the Thrillers division.

In the premier Killers category, Ali Rehman's team emerged victorious after a series of closely contested matches.

Speaking to Geo News, Ali Rehman said that the competition in the top division was particularly intense because several strong teams were competing for the title.

"The matches were very tough this time," he said. "Winning the title is a great feeling, but being part of such a wonderful tournament is even more special."

Participants said they thoroughly enjoyed the event and noted that sports activities in Karachi during Ramadan extend beyond cricket, with volleyball and other games also drawing enthusiastic crowds.

They added that tournaments like the RAKA festival help provide emerging players with opportunities to showcase their talent.

The atmosphere at Ziauddin Park resembled a community fair during the tournament, drawing families and children who gathered to watch the matches and cheer for their favourite teams.

Among them was 13-year-old spectator Ahmed Shahbazkar, who said the event inspired younger players to take an interest in volleyball.

"Volleyball is not only for adults," he said. "Kids can play it too. Seeing young players competing here with others has really encouraged me."

The Ramadan RAKA Volleyball Festival highlighted how sport in Karachi is more than just winning or losing; it is part of the city's rhythm, bringing communities together and offering young athletes their first steps toward the future.