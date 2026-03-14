National T20 Cup: Abdullah, Usama help Sialkot thump Abbottabad

Sialkot's Usama Mir (right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammate during their National T20 Cup match against Abbottabad at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 14, 2026. — PCB

PESHAWAR: Half-centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Hasan Nawaz, followed by captain Usama Mir's four-wicket haul, led Sialkot to a comfortable 31-run victory over Abbottabad in the 15th match of the National T20 Cup 2026 here at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Abbottabad captain Khalid Usman's decision to field first backfired as the former champions piled up a massive total of 202/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a monumental third-wicket partnership between Abdullah and Hasan.

Sialkot had a contrasting start to their innings as Shahab Khan dismissed both their openers, Mirza Tahir Baig (six) and Khawaja Arham (17), and reduced them to 25/2.

Following the early setback, Abdullah was joined by Hasan in the middle, and the duo put Sialkot into a commanding position by putting together 145 runs for the third wicket.

Abdullah remained the top-scorer for Sialkot with a quickfire 96 off 54 deliveries, studded with seven sixes and four fours, while Hasan struck nine boundaries, including three sixes, on his way to a 34-ball 57.

Shahab was the standout bowler for Abbottabad, registering a five-wicket haul off just 25 runs in his four overs, while Shadab Khan made one scalp.

Set to chase a daunting 203-run target, Abbottabad's batting unit could yield 171 before getting bowled out in 20 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Sajjad Ali Hashmi top-scored for Abbottabad with a cautious 40 off 37 deliveries, while Atizaz Khan and Razaullah were the other notable run-getters, making 28 and 25, respectively.

Usama spearheaded Sialkot's bowling charge from the front as he took four wickets for 42 runs in his four overs, while Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Mohammad Ali and Shoaib Akhtar Jnr chipped in with two each.

The 31-run victory marked Sialkot's second in the National T20 Cup 2026, while their last group-stage match is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Monday against Multan.