Peshawar Zalmi sign 'future star' Farhan Yousaf for PSL 11

Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf in action during their ICC Men's U19 World Cup match against England at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on January 16, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

KARACHI: 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday announced U19 national men's cricket team captain Farhan Yousaf as their direct signing for the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

Yousaf, who led Pakistan to their second ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup title last year with a 191-run victory over arch-rivals India in the final, was among the notable national cricketers who went unsold at the historic PSL players draft, held last month.

The middle-order batter, however, has now received a late call-up to the marquee league, having been roped in by Zalmi.

Notably, the franchise did not reveal the amount at which it signed Yousaf, who has played six T20s thus far and scored 122 runs at an average of 61 and a remarkable strike rate of 196.77 with the help of one half-century.

"Young. Bold. Fearless. Future star. Pakistan U19 captain [Farhan Yousaf] is all set to don yellow this [PSL] season," the Zalmi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, as the former champions shared a graphical banner featuring Yousaf.

Young. Bold. Fearless. Future star ⚡🏏



Pakistan U19 captain 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐟 is all set to don yellow this @thePSLt20 season 😍💛



Zalmi fans, give him a warm welcome in true Zalmi style 👇#Zalmi #YellowStorm #HBLPSL11 pic.twitter.com/vMIkTwoydV — Peshawar Zalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) March 14, 2026

For the unversed, Zalmi are scheduled to kick off their PSL 11 campaign on March 28 when they lock horns with Pindiz at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, set to host a marquee league match for the first time.

Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 11:

Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza and Aaron Hardie (Direct Signing), Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, James Vince, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shahnawaz Dahani (Direct Signing) and Farhan Yousaf (Direct Signing).