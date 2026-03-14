Donald Trump wants Jake Paul to fight Khabib

U.S. President Donald Trump and Jake Paul shake hands during a visit to Verst Logistics in Hebron on March 11, 2026. — Reuters

Jake Paul has revealed a list of four men he wants to target for his next fight, including Oleksandr Usyk, while Donald Trump picked Khabib Nurmagomedov as his next opponent.

Paul is on the sidelines due to a jaw injury he sustained during a fight with a former two-time heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, in December 2025.

Paul survived for six rounds against the two-time world heavyweight champion. Still, he did not pass the count after being knocked down for the final time by Joshua at the Kaseya Center in Miami on December 19.

Recently, at the Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano press conference, Paul provided an update about his current situation and boxing return.

“Later this year, [I expect to return]. I got my second surgery recently. So the doctors said like 4, 5, or 6 months to even be able to spar to see how the bone is healing,” Paul said.

Jake Paul was involved in a sit-down interview with US President Donald Trump this week and discussed his boxing career, among other topics.

"So, who do you fight next?" Trump asked Paul, after admitting he watched the Joshua fight in December.

"Would you ever fight [Joshua] again?"

"No, I don't think so," Paul responded.

"I need to go and stay at my weight class.

"Maybe do some MMA—we're promoting fights now on Netflix; we got Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano.

"Maybe [Oleksandr] Usyk in MMA, Francis Ngannou, Ryan Garcia, maybe Tommy Fury —there's a lot."

Paul then asked Trump to name the fighter he'd like to see him fight, and his answer was quite astounding.

"Probably Khabib [Nurmagomedov]," Trump said.