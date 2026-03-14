Mohammad Wasim Jr traded by United for two Sultans' players ahead of PSL 11

Quetta Gladiators' Mohammad Wasim Jr (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 13, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Three-time champions Islamabad United on Saturday traded right-arm pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr to Multan Sultans for fellow seamer Salman Mirza and Nisar Ahmed for the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

Wasim Jr, who was let go by 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators ahead of the historic players auction, was snapped by the United in the Released Bowlers category for Rs41 million.

The three-time champions, however, have now released the 24-year-old and instead brought in Salman, who was retained in the Diamond category by then Sialkot Stallionz for Rs39.2 million.

To bridge the gap between the two players' salary cap, the United also secured the services of emerging batter Nisar for Rs60 million.

"We wish Wasim the very best of luck at Multan Sultans as we welcome Salman Mirza & Nisar Ahmed," the United wrote on X, formerly Twitter, as the three-time champions shared a graphical banner of their trade with the Sultans.

Trade Alert!



We wish Wasim the very best of luck at Multan Sultans as we welcome Salman Mirza & Nisar Ahmed.



Salman Mirza ➡️ IU

Nisar Ahmed ➡️ IU



Wasim Jr. ➡️ MS#UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/cWQuDFpXtx — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) March 14, 2026

For the unversed, the trade marks the second involving the Sultans, who earlier brought in Ahmed Daniyal and Jahanzaib Sultan from the Gladiators for Faisal Akram and Arafat Minhas.



Daniyal was retained in the Gold category by Sultans, formerly Sialkot Stallionz, ahead of the historic PSL players auction, during which they had roped in Jahanzaib for Rs6 million



The Gladiators, on the other hand, had picked Faisal and Arafat for Rs12.5 million and Rs11 million, respectively.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Max Bryant, Khurram Shahzad, Mark Chapman, Salman Mirza, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameer Minhas, Sameen Gul, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Faiq and Nisar Ahmad.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Saad Masood, Steve Smith (Direct Signing), Arafat Minhas, Sahibzada Farhan, Ashton Turner (c), Peter Siddle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lachlan Shaw, Delano Potgieter, Josh Phillippe, Shan Masood, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Muhammad Shahzad.