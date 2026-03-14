Max Verstappen says his RB22 ‘completely undrivable’

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen walks on the paddock during the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens on May 4, 2025. — Reuters

Max Verstappen of Red Bull said that his RB22 car is "completely undrivable," after qualifying eighth for the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The four-time world champion set a fastest lap that was just a second slower than the pole-sitter, Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes.

"We changed a lot on the car, and it makes zero difference," Verstappen told reporters.

"The whole weekend we've been off, the car is completely undriveable. Every lap is like survival."

Max, who slipped to as low as 14th place after qualifying eighth in a 19-lap sprint race around the Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday, finally finished 9th behind sister team Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson.

"It's incredibly tough to drive. There's no balance, I cannot lean on the car, every lap is a fight," the 71-times race winner told Sky Sports F1.

Max Verstappen was disappointed by the performance of his car after coming into the weekend, hoping to make more of an impact after making his way from the back of the grid to finish sixth at the previous race in Australia.

Red Bull is using their own engine for the first time this season, having partnered with Ford after ending a six-year streak with Honda.

Verstappen refused to entirely blame the new power unit, but said that the poor performance was due to a multitude of factors.

"From lap one of these new regulations, I have not enjoyed this car for sure," he added. "It's not going to be a fun race."