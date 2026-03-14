Pakistan's Agha Kaleem beats Kyrgyzstan opponent at WBC MuayThai

Pakistan's kickboxer Agha Kaleem (left) poses for a picture after winning his WBC MuayThai Championship fight in Bangkok on March 13, 2026. — Our Correspondent

BANGKOK: Pakistan's renowned kickboxer Agha Kaleem on Saturday added another feather to his cap as he downed a Kyrgyz opponent here at the ongoing 21st World Muay Thai Championship.

Competing in the Senior Male category of 51kg, Kaleem displayed sensational striking to round up a thumping victory over the Kyrgyz opponent in the international event, featuring 50 fighters from around 40 countries.

The victory adds to Kaleem's growing stature in kickboxing and follows his dominant triumph over Azerbaijani opponent Abdul Rahman Rauf in September 2025.

Last year, Kaleem also registered a resounding victory in the World Professional Kickboxing Championship by knocking out Azerbaijan's Revan Musayev.

Kaleem showcased utmost dominance against Musayev, knocking him down in just 15 seconds, the fastest Technical Knockout (TKO) of the event, which spanned two days.

The victory was of significant importance for Kaleem, who bagged the silver medal in the 51-kilogram category at the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) World Muaythai Championships in March.

Agha Kaleem, who stormed into the final of the 51-kilogram category on the back of dominant performances, squared off against a Croatian opponent in the summit clash but ended up on the losing side.

The 24-year-old alleged the referee of favouring his opponent in the final but expressed gratitude for winning the laurel for his country.

Kaleem, originally from Quetta and currently residing in Baldia Town, Karachi, works as a tea vendor.

Despite his spectacular achievements and numerous medals at national and international levels, Kaleem was forced to sell parathas (fried bread) at a local stall in Karachi.

The kickboxer was eventually supported by renowned singer Ali Zafar and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, paving the way for Agha Kaleem to go on and win the International MMA Championship in 2023.

"Alhamdulillah, I won the international MMA championship," Kaleem had written on X, formerly Twitter, tagging Zafar in his post.

The singer generously replied to congratulate the fighter.

"Amazing! Believed in you all the way. So proud."