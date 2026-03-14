China sink Taiwan to reach Asian Cup semi-final, South Korea thrash Uzbekistan

An undated photo of China women football team. — The AFC

China stayed in the hunt for a 10th Women's Asian Cup title with a 2-0 win over Taiwan after extra time in Perth on Saturday, booking a semi-final match against Australia, while South Korea claimed a comfortable 6-0 victory over Uzbekistan.

Defending champions China thought they had gone ahead in the 39th minute, but VAR ruled out Wang Shuang's effort. With the teams level at 0-0 after 90 minutes, China finally got the breakthrough four minutes into extra time through Shao Ziqin.

China had a golden opportunity to add to their lead 10 minutes later, but Wurigumula's penalty was saved. They got their second thanks to an own goal from Taiwan's Chen Ying-hui four minutes later.

With the win, China booked a spot at next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil, while Taiwan will compete with the other losing quarter-finalists for two more places in the playoffs on the Gold Coast next week.

"I'm so happy we won the match today and that I was able to score a goal," Shao said.

South Korea found it much easier going in their quarter-final against Uzbekistan, taking the lead in the ninth minute through Son Hwa-yeon, whose shot from a tight angle took a heavy deflection and looped over goalkeeper Maftuna Jonimqulova.

Ten minutes later, defender Ko Yoo-jin picked up the ball on the edge of a crowded penalty area and scored with a curling effort to double South Korea's lead at Sydney's Stadium Australia.

A deflected shot from Park Soo-jeong gave South Korea their third after halftime, with all-time leading scorer Ji So-yun then netting her 75th international goal and Lee Eun-young and Jang Sel-gi also getting on the scoresheet.

South Korea, who have qualified for a fourth straight Women's World Cup, will meet either two-time Asian Cup champions Japan or the Philippines in the semi-finals.