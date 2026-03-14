PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi backs selection committee amid criticism

This collage of pictures shows PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left) and national selectors Aqib Javed (right) and Sarfaraz Ahmed. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday met the national men's cricket team's selection committee and assured it of complete freedom in decision-making.

During the meeting, Naqvi advised selectors Aqib Javed, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq and Sarfaraz Ahmed to continue performing their duties without being pressurised, and reiterated his support for them.

"Perform your duties honestly and without any pressure. Don't care about anyone's criticism for the sake of criticism," Naqvi told the national selectors.

"My full support is with you," he added.

In response, the member of the national men's selection committee thanked the PCB chairman for his confidence in their abilities.

For the unversed, the meeting came amid the criticism on the committee for dropping key players from Pakistan's ODI squad for the ongoing three-match away series against Bangladesh, which marks their first international assignment following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 heartbreak.

Although the Green Shirts headed into the assignment on the back of a 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka at home in November last year, they made substantial changes to their squad as star batter Babar Azam, along with Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah and Saim Ayub were left out.

They were replaced by six uncapped players, Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain.

The criticism was later intensified further as Pakistan were blown away by eight wickets in the series opener, during which they recorded their lowest total against Bangladesh (114) and succumbed to their heaviest defeat against the opposition by wickets and balls remaining as the home side had chased down the 115-run target with 209 balls to spare.

Pakistan, however, hit back in the subsequent fixture as they inflicted a 128-run defeat on the home side, courtesy of youngster Maaz Sadaqat's all-round brilliance.

Meanwhile, following the meeting, the national selectors also held a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium here, with Javed expressing frustration over repeated calls for change after the team's failures in multilateral tournaments.

He stressed that constant changes from players' selection to management and administration have been one of the biggest mistakes in Pakistan cricket, which he claims, undergoes more transitions than any of the other cricketing nations.

"For a long time, this has been happening in our country. Whenever our team loses a tournament, we immediately start saying there should be accountability. People start demanding scrutiny, asking for players to be dropped or removed," Javed told reporters.

"This started after the last World Cup. Then the same noise happened during the Champions Trophy and again during the Asia Cup. Whenever we lose, protests begin, and people demand that the entire team be changed. They ask for the captain to be replaced, the coach to be replaced, the selectors to be replaced, and even the Chairman to be replaced.

"In doing this, we have committed many injustices. In my opinion, one of the biggest mistakes in Pakistan cricket has been the constant changes from the top management downwards. If you place Pakistan cricket's model on one side and compare it with the rest of the world on the other, I do not think any other team has made as many changes as we have.