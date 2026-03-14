‘It’s just the beginning’: Kimi Antonelli on pole record-setting

Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates after qualifying in pole position at Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai on March 14, 2026. — Reuters

Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes said it was just a start after he became the youngest Formula One driver to take pole position in China on Saturday.

Mercedes predecessor Lewis Hamilton also praised the young Italian driver after achieving a milestone.

Antonelli became the youngest driver ever to take pole position for a full grand prix at the age of 19 years, six months and 17 days.

"A great record. It's going to take a while for someone to ever get close to that one," Ferrari driver Hamilton, whose seat Antonelli took in 2025, told a news conference after qualifying third.

Previously, the record was held by now-retired German driver Sebastian Vettel. He set the record at the age of 21 and 72 days, when he put Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) on pole at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix.

Antonelli was doubted when he joined the Mercedes alongside George Russell, the current championship leader, following Hamilton’s shock exit, when he decided to move to rivals Ferrari.

Pundits raised questions whether the then-18-year-old could live up to seven-time champion Hamilton's legacy, despite Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff consistently rating the Italian as a top-tier talent.

"He took my seat! And he hit it hard from the get-go, so it's really great to see him progressing and he really deserves it," Hamilton said while sitting next to Antonelli.

Kimi was the first polesitter for Italy since Giancarlo Fisichella for Mercedes-powered Force India, the team that is now known as Aston Martin, in Belgium in 2009.

"I’m very happy because at the end, you know, it’s just the beginning," said Antonelli, who had a sprint pole in Miami last year but has yet to win a race.

"Obviously there’s a lot more to come. And, yeah, really looking forward to tomorrow ... the car is feeling really good, the car is strong so, yeah, a lot to play for tomorrow."

Antonelli, who had no battery and got stuck in gear at the beginning of the final phase, was helped by teammate Russell.

"Many said the kid was too young to be in a Mercedes, we should have prepared him otherwise. He did good today," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

"It's a shame that George couldn't do the lap."