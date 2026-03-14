PCB provides update on Hussain Talat's shoulder injury

Pakistan's Hussain Talat (centre) being stretchered off the field during their second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 13, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: National all-rounder Hussain Talat has suffered a left shoulder joint dislocation, which will keep him out of action for around 12 to 14 weeks, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the second ODI of the three-match away series against Bangladesh, when Talat ran to stop a backfoot punch by Litton Das off Mohammad Wasim Jr from reaching the deep cover boundary and crashed into the advertising holding during the effort.

Talat looked in extreme discomfort while receiving medical attention and was subsequently substituted. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital for a detailed examination.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the 30-year-old sustained a left shoulder joint dislocation, for which he underwent a closed reduction procedure and was later discharged from the hospital.

The PCB further shared that following an initial rest period, the all-rounder will report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here to begin his phased rehabilitation, which, according to the cricket board, will take up to 14 weeks.

"Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat sustained a left shoulder joint dislocation while fielding during the second ODI against Bangladesh," PCB said in a statement.

"He received immediate medical attention on the field and was later transferred to a hospital for specialised treatment, where he underwent a successful closed reduction procedure. He remained stable and has since been discharged.

"After an initial period of rest, Talat will report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to begin his phased rehabilitation, with an estimated return to play of 12–14 weeks."