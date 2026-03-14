Chelsea boss backs goalkeepers after Filip Jorgensen's error

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior reacts against Paris St Germain in UEFA Champions League on March 11, 2026. — Reuters

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has defended his goalkeeping choices following Filip Jorgensen’s costly mistake in Wednesday’s 5-2 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Jorgensen, making only his second appearance since replacing Robert Sanchez, misplaced a pass in the 74th minute that allowed PSG to take a 3-2 lead, after which the European champions dominated.

The error intensified scrutiny over Chelsea’s goalkeeping situation, which has been a concern since Sánchez’s inconsistent form and Jørgensen’s struggle to impress.

Rosenior, who surprised many by dropping Sánchez after the Arsenal defeat earlier in March, insisted both keepers are of high quality.

“Rob Sánchez is one of the best goalkeepers in the league. There’s no question about those two players’ quality,” he said.

He praised Jorgensen’s performance prior to the error, adding: “For 75 minutes [against PSG] he was magnificent. Everybody makes mistakes. It’s how you recover and respond.”

The head coach now faces a key decision for Saturday’s home clash with Newcastle over who will start in goal.

Chelsea also faced further controversy in Paris as Pedro Neto pushed a ball boy, an act he apologised for immediately and which UEFA is investigating.

Rosenior acknowledged the incident, emphasising learning from mistakes.

He also addressed a dressing-room spat between Jorgensen and vice-captain Enzo Fernández, saying: “I want players to demand from each other, always with respect. Then we sit down, talk and work through it together.”

Despite the setback in Paris, Rosenior remains confident in his squad’s mental resilience and the quality of his goalkeepers as Chelsea prepare for the next Premier League fixture.