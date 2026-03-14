Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City's title at risk

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League on March 11, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned that the Premier League title race could effectively be over if his side fails to secure points at West Ham United Stadium on Saturday.

City sits seven points behind leaders Arsenal, but with a game in hand, having nine matches remaining compared to Arsenal’s eight. A key fixture between the sides is scheduled at the Etihad Stadium on 19th April, which could prove pivotal in the title race.

Guardiola, however, is focused solely on the immediate challenge, saying: "Now it's West Ham. The Premier League is the most difficult title. We’re still there, knowing that if we drop points it will be over."

West Ham United are currently in the relegation zone, just below 17th-placed Nottingham Forest on goal difference, but they have lost only once in their last five league matches.

Guardiola acknowledged the threat, adding: "Every team plays for something – for relegation, for Europa League, for Conference League, for Champions League, to be champions. It’s normal, every game. Now there are no second chances."

The City boss also addressed Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16, defending his tactical choices and team selection.

“This is not the first time I've been hurt…if you win, ah, 'genius'. How many times have I heard, 'Pep is a genius' for the team selection?”

City will now travel to London looking to maintain their title hopes before hosting Real Madrid in the return leg next Tuesday.