USA set for WBC semifinal showdown with Dominican Republic

United States relief pitcher Mason Miller and catcher Cal Raleigh react after defeating Canada during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at Daikin Park on Mar 13, 2026. — Reuters

HOUSTON: The World Baseball Classic is set for a blockbuster semifinal as Team USA prepares to face the Dominican Republic, with the winner advancing to the championship game.

The Americans secured their place in the last four with a 5-3 victory over Canada on Friday.

San Francisco right-hander Logan Webb impressed with 4⅔ shutout innings, holding Canada to just four hits and striking out five.

“The boys are excited, that’s for sure,” said US captain Aaron Judge.

“Definitely getting a taste for playoff atmosphere in March, definitely gets the juices flowing … we’re excited to hop on a flight to Miami and get this rolling.”

Kyle Schwarber’s run-scoring groundout in the first inning gave the US an early lead, followed by a pair of runs in the third and further hits from Brice Turang and Pete Crow-Armstrong in the sixth.

Although Canada responded with three runs off Brad Keller and Gabe Speier, a late rally was quelled by New York Yankees closer David Bednar, with Garrett Whitlock and Mason Miller finishing the game.

Team USA will start ace Paul Skenes against the Dominican Republic, with an expanded pitch count allowed in the semifinals.

“I like any game that Paul Skenes pitches,” Judge said. “Watching him work on his craft the past couple weeks has been incredible.”

The Dominican Republic, meanwhile, boasts a record-tying 14 home runs in the tournament and has scored 51 runs in five games, demonstrating formidable offence.

“We know what type of a team they’ve got over there. Incredible offence, incredible pitching staff, bullpen … everything is just top-notch,” Judge added.