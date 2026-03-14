George Russell says new F1 rules make racing feel like karting

Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after winning the sprint race on March 14, 2026. — Reuters

SHANGHAI: George Russell, the current leader of the Formula One championship, said the sport’s new engine and chassis regulations have made races more thrilling and reminiscent of go-kart battles after winning Saturday’s sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Driving for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Russell began the sprint from pole position but quickly faced a challenge from Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion seized the lead on the opening lap, sparking an intense early duel between the former teammates.

Both drivers made use of the new electric-powered ‘boost’ and ‘overtake’ modes at different sections of the track, repeatedly swapping positions during the opening laps.

Hamilton managed to pass Russell twice into the sweeping Turn 1 at the Shanghai International Circuit, but Russell reclaimed the lead along the long back straight.

The first third of the 19-lap sprint evolved into a tactical contest of energy management, with both drivers carefully deploying their available power.

However, Hamilton gradually lost pace as his tyres began to wear, allowing Russell to hold on and secure the victory.

Russell later remarked that the latest rule changes have made the racing far more engaging, with several drivers often battling for the same position.

“There’s a lot going on, but it makes it quite fun and definitely feels more like a go-kart race in the past,” he said. “I don’t remember Formula One being like this before, where three or four cars are fighting for the same place.”

Hamilton’s Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc also joined the contest at the front and eventually finished second.