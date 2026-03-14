Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina set up Indian Wells Open final clash

A collage of World number one Aryna Sabalenka and World number three Elena Rybakina. — Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka and World number three Elena Rybakina will meet in the final of the Indian Wells Open after both players secured convincing straight-sets victories in Friday’s semi-finals, setting up another chapter in their growing rivalry.

World number one Sabalenka defeated Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final in California for the third time in four years.

The Belarusian has been in impressive form this season, winning 16 of her first 17 matches, with her only defeat coming against Rybakina in the Australian Open final earlier this year.

Sabalenka dominated much of the contest, breaking Noskova early to establish a 3-1 lead in the opening set.

The Czech briefly halted her momentum by breaking back when Sabalenka served for the set, but the top seed quickly recovered and closed it out with a powerful ace.

An early break in the second set proved decisive as Sabalenka’s strong serving and aggressive baseline play prevented Noskova from mounting a comeback.

Reflecting on her triumph, Sabalenka expressed that she is happy with her performance and hopes to play her best tennis on Sunday.

"It feels great, I've lost a couple of finals here, so I'll make sure that I'm more than ready on Sunday. I'll bring my best tennis and this is the year," Sabalenka said.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Rybakina overcame Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-4 to book her place in the final. Svitolina started brightly, striking four aces in the opening set, but a series of unforced errors allowed Rybakina to take control.

Rybakina surged into a 4-0 lead in the second set and held firm despite a late push from the Ukrainian to seal the victory.

Sunday’s final will be the third title clash between Sabalenka and Rybakina in the past six months, with the Kazakh winning both previous encounters at the WTA Finals and the Australian Open.