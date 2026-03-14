Trey Hendrickson excited to help Ravens chase championship

An undated photo of Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. — Reuters

Trey Hendrickson is energised and excited to help the Ravens chase a championship. The sooner, the better.

"I'm in a win-now window," the veteran pass rusher said at his introductory press conference Friday in Baltimore.

"My career has been phenomenal, and I've been blessed to meet great people and win a lot of games. This opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, get into the win column and build something from the ground up is an amazing opportunity."

The Ravens represent a third act for Hendrickson, 31, who agreed to a four-year, $112 million deal this week after five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and four with the New Orleans Saints.

He brings 81 career sacks to a Baltimore defence that managed only 30 last season -- only the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers had fewer. He also brings an attitude that fits the Ravens' traditional smashmouth style.

"I'm a football player," Hendrickson said. "I like to put my hand in the dirt. I like the smell of the grass. I like my cleats sweaty when I come in from a hard training camp practice. That's what I built my brand on."

Those remarks prompted a smile from general manager Eric DeCosta, who completed the deal with Hendrickson after a failed physical submarined the signing of Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

DeCosta insists that the Ravens were looking at signing Hendrickson before the deal with Crosby fell apart.

"What a phenomenal opportunity that would've been," Hendrickson said of Crosby. "Nothing but respect for the way he carries himself on and off the field and the adversity he's overcome. You've got guys in this building that I'm excited to play with, as well. That's (what is) so special about this. It feels so defensive-minded."

Hendrickson looks forward to carrying on the tradition of defensive stars like Ray Lewis, Terrell Suggs, and Ed Reed, and to playing with a two-time MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson.

"If you can't get excited to play here, you have to check your pulse," Hendrickson said. "It's exciting to start something fresh. That was probably overdue for me."

Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024 before missing 10 games last season to injury and undergoing core muscle surgery in December.

"A game wrecker as a pass rusher. A game wrecker as a run defender. One of the most dominant players in the National Football League," Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said of Hendrickson.

"When we talk about being able to have a closer mentality and finish games and dominate in the fourth quarter, Trey is the epitome of that with how he's played the last four or five years."