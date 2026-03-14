UFC to issue free tickets for White House event

UFC President Dana White speaks after UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center in Houston on February 21, 2026. — Reuters

The UFC plans to give away 85,000 tickets for an outdoor viewing experience of its live event at the White House on June 14, promotion CEO Dana White announced.

Freedom Fights 250 is believed to be the first pro sporting event ever held at the White House.

"The way that the White House is laid out, you've got the White House, you've got the South Lawn, and then there's a road and then the Ellipse as a park that's right there," White told UFC's YouTube Channel.

"We're going to be ticketing 85,000 people in the Ellipse. And the tickets are free, and we'll announce how we're going to be giving them away soon. But you should plan on going to Washington, D.C., for this event.

"There's going to be all kinds of activations in the Ellipse. There's going to be music, bands are going to be playing, and you can actually sit in the park and watch the fight on the screens, but you'll actually see the whole setup. It's right there. It will be a very unique, cool experience for fight fans."

White announced Freedom Fights 250 last August after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. It is one of many events planned as part of the United States' 250th anniversary celebration this year, with Freedom Fights 250 falling on Trump's 80th birthday.

The fight card will be co-headlined by Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane competing for the interim heavyweight title. With a win, Pereira would become the first three-division champion in UFC history.

Undisputed champion Ilia Topuria and interim champion Justin Gaethje will also fight for the lightweight title.