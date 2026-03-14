Zaman Khan suffers injury during National T20 Cup 2026

Faisalabad's Zaman Khan looks on during their National T20 Cup match against Peshawar at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 13, 2026. — PCB

PESHAWAR: Right-arm pacer Zaman Khan suffered dislocation of his right shoulder during the National T20 Cup 2026 match between home side Peshawar and Faisalabad here at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.

According to the cricket board, the 24-year-old sustained a dislocation of Acromioclavicular Joint (ACJ) of his right shoulder while fielding for Faisalabad in the recently concluded fixture.

Consequently, Zaman will now report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Saturday, where the further course of action regarding his recovery and rehabilitation programme will be assessed.

"Fast bowler Zaman Khan sustained a dislocation of Acromioclavicular Joint (ACJ) on his right shoulder while fielding during the Faisalabad v Peshawar fixture in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Peshawar," the PCB said in a brief statement.

"He will report to the National Cricket Academy, Lahore on 14 March and in consultation with the PCB Medical team the further course of action regarding his recovery and rehabilitation programme will be charted."

Zaman's injury comes just 12 days before the commencement of the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, for which he was retained in the Gold category by Pindiz.

The debutants are scheduled to kick off their PSL 11 campaign on March 28 when they take on home side Peshawar Zalmi at the same venue in the day fixture, while Zaman's participation remains uncertain.

Pindiz squad for PSL 11: Mohammad Rizwan, Sam Billings, Zaman Khan, Yasir Khan, Naseem Shah, Rishad Hossain, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Amir, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Dian Forrestor, Laurie Evans, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan and Shahzaib Khan.