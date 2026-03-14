'I would've gone for sportsman spirit': Agha on debated run-out against Bangladesh

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha speaks at the post-match press conference for their second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 13, 2026. — PCB

MIRPUR: Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha reiterated the importance of sportsman spirit following his debated runout against Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The unusual incident occurred in the 39th over of Pakistan's innings when Bangladesh skipper Miraz bowled a flatter delivery, which Mohammad Rizwan nudged back.

The ball spun and rolled directly towards Salman Agha, who was stationed at the non-striker's end. The Pakistan all-rounder initially attempted to dodge the ball, which, however, was intercepted by Miraz through his right foot.

As the ball came to a stop, Agha bowed down to hand it back to Miraz, who instead seized the opportunity, collected it and swiftly broke the stumps, leaving Agha stranded and run out.

Miraz's move did not sit well with Pakistan's T20I captain, who later displayed his frustration by throwing his gloves and helmet into the ground as he made his way back to the pavilion.

However, while speaking at the post-match presentation, Bangladesh captain Miraz insisted that Agha would have run for overthrows had he missed the target.

"He was away from the wicket, and I was just looking for the ball. If you miss, he would go for the run. So I was just thinking like that," Miraz had said.

Salman Ali Agha's post-match press conference | Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI#BANvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/ipZdDvDynD — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 13, 2026

Later, at the post-match press conference, Agha was asked to share his verdict on the run out, and the all-rounder asserted that he would have never done that while acknowledging it to be well within the laws of the game.

"I can tell you what happened after that. I mean, I'm sure everyone has seen. But it's just the heat of the moment kind of stuff," Agha told the reporters.

"If you ask me what I would have done? I would have done things differently. But it was everything that happened after that, it was heat of the moment.

"Well, it is in the law. I'm someone who always wants to follow the law. But sometimes when it comes to sportsman spirit things, well, I think sportsman spirit has to be up there, no matter what the situation.

"What he has done, I think, if he thinks it's right, it's right. But if you ask me, my perspective, I would have done differently. I would have gone for sportsman spirit."