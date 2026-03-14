National T20 Cup: Afaq takes four as Faisalabad edge past Peshawar

Faisalabad players celebrate during their National T20 Cup match against Peshawar at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 13, 2026. — PCB

PESHAWAR: Afaq Afridi's four-wicket haul after Atiq-ur-Rehman's blistering half-century led Faisalabad to a narrow 15-run victory over Peshawar in the 13th match of the National T20 Cup 2026 here at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Peshawar captain Iftikhar Ahmed's decision to field first backfired as Faisalabad piled up a formidable total of 170/9 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Rehman's blitz up the order.

The opening batter top-scored with a quickfire 72 off just 44 deliveries, studded with 10 boundaries and was thus named the Player of the Match.

His efforts were backed by captain Muhammad Irfan Khan and all-rounder Mubasir Khan, who chipped in with handy cameos of 32 and 27, respectively.

For Peshawar, Usman Khan and Mohammad Nawaz bagged two wickets each, while Ihsanullah, Mohammad Shoaib and Israrullah could claim one apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 171-run target, Peshawar's batting unit folded for a meagre 155 in 19.5 overs and thus succumbed to their second defeat in three matches thus far of the ongoing National T20 Cup 2026.

Middle-order batter Israrullah remained the top-scorer for the home side with a valiant 47 off 40 deliveries, followed by Nabi Gul, who made a 39-ball 43.

Besides them, only Mohammad Imran Jnr (18 not out), opener Abuzar Tariq and skipper Iftikhar, 11 each, were the others to amass double figures.

Afaq spearheaded Faisalabad's bowling charge with four wickets for 38 runs in his 3.5 overs, followed by Shehzad Gul with three, while Zaman Khan and Momin Qamar chipped in with one scalp apiece.