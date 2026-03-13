PCB to take legal action against Blessing Muzarbani over PSL contract breach

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 13, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to take legal action against Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani for breaching his Pakistan Super League (PSL) contract.

Muzarabani, who has represented Zimbabwe in 89 T20Is, was roped in by three-time champions Islamabad United for Rs11 million as West Indies counterpart Shamar Joseph's replacement for the highly anticipated PSL 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The 29-year-old, however, let go of his PSL contract to join Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) squad for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), replacing Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, who was released by the three-time champions on the directives of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in January.

His decision drew a stern reaction from the PCB, which is set to take legal action against Muzarabani.

This marks the second consecutive year that a player initially contracted to a PSL franchise has opted to join an IPL team, with both tournaments running concurrently.

Last season, South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch was selected as a Diamond Pick by Peshawar Zalmi but later joined Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement.

Bosch's subsequent withdrawal from the PSL led to the league imposing a one-season ban on him.

Meanwhile, Muzarabani arrives at KKR on the back of a standout performance at the T20 World Cup. He was instrumental in Zimbabwe topping their group and advancing to the Super Eight stage.

The tall fast bowler claimed 13 wickets in six matches, finishing just one wicket short of being the tournament's joint-leading wicket-taker.

His impressive haul included a devastating spell of four wickets in Zimbabwe's emphatic victory over Australia during the group stage.