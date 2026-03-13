Oleksandr Usyk gives new reason for not fighting Moses Ituama

An undated photo of undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and Moses Itauma. — Instagram

Oleksandr Usyk has doubled down on his refusal to fight Moses Ituama, and this time, he has given a new reason.

The current unified heavyweight boxer, Usyk, is being pursued by some of the current era’s young boxing stars.

British young heavyweight sensation Itauma is among these youngsters as well. He is unbeaten so far in his career and ranked at No.1 by both the WBO and WBA.

Moses is considered to be next in line for a title shot after his fast-approaching fight with Jermaine Franklin.

And it is expected that by the end of 2026, he will try to position himself for the gold despite a growing queue waiting for the opportunity.

Moses Itauma has suggested several times that he wants to fight the Ukrainian, but the heavyweight ruler has refused to take on the young prospect.

Now Oleksandr Usyk has doubled down on that exact claim, but this time he said he doesn't want to halt the Briton's rampant streak.

"I said before, I’m not going to fight Itauma because he is a young guy,” Usyk said.

"But I don’t want to break him because this guy likes me."

Two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk is set to make his long-awaited boxing return on May 23 in Giza, Egypt, where he will defend his WBC title against kickboxing great Rico Verhoeven.

The Ukrainian boxer has been allowed by the WBC for a voluntary defence of its belt before taking on his mandatory challenger, Agit Kabayel.