Justin Kemp named Pindiz head coach for PSL 11

South Africa's Justin Kemp celebrates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand at the Kingsmead in Durban on September 19, 2007. — AFP

KARACHI: Debutant franchise Pindiz on Friday announced the appointment of former South Africa all-rounder Justin Kemp as their head coach for the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise made the announcement through its official social media handles by sharing an animated poster of Kemp, who represented South Africa in four Tests, 85 ODIs and eight T20Is during his glittering international career, spanning around six years.

"A Proteas great joins The Pindiz as our Head Coach! Justin Kemp is here to set standards, shape the culture, and build something that lasts for generations. Welcome to Pindi, Justin," the Pindiz captioned the post.

The former South Africa all-rounder will be joined by Courtney Walsh in the Pindiz coaching staff as the West Indies legend has been named as their bowling coach.

"A giant of the game is coming to Pindi. Courtney Walsh, the Caribbean great and one of cricket’s all-time fast bowling legends, joins The Pindiz as our Bowling Coach! Welcome aboard, sir!" the franchise wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Walsh, who represented West Indies in 132 Tests and 205 during his legendary career, has previously served as Bangladesh men's cricket team's bowling coach, besides leading the coaching helm of the West Indies women's side.



Furthermore, the franchise roped in former Pakistan spinner Abdur Rehman as the Head of Competitive Strategy and Assistant Coach, while experienced coach Shahid Aslam will serve as Performance Coach.



Former Pakistan international Rafatullah Mohmand, on the other hand, has been appointed as Fielding Coach.



Additionally, Pakistan's batting great Inzamam-ul-Haq has been named the President and Mentor of the franchise.

It is pertinent to mention that Pindiz will start their PSL 11 campaign on March 28 when they take on home side Peshawar Zalmi at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in the day fixture.

Pindiz squad for PSL 11: Mohammad Rizwan, Sam Billings, Zaman Khan, Yasir Khan, Naseem Shah, Rishad Hossain, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Amir, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Dian Forrestor, Laurie Evans, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan and Shahzaib Khan.