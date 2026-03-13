Michael Carrick says ‘there is a lot to play’ for United from here

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick celebrates after the match against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in Manchester on March 1, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United's interim manager, Michael Carrick, has said that his team has put themselves in a position where there is a lot to play, and players were "itching to get going."

The Red Devils will host fellow Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa on Sunday after suffering their first defeat under his leadership.

Last week, Carrick was handed his first defeat as United's interim coach by 10-man Newcastle United.

William Osula came off the bench to score a spectacular 90th-minute solo winner to end Carrick’s unbeaten run.

Michael, who took charge after Ruben Amorim was sacked in January, has guided Manchester United into the top four after a strong run, and the third-placed side is now looking to keep up their push for a Champions League spot when they play fourth-placed Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"I understand the first defeat feels different but it was going to come at some point. Most teams have suffered that at some point," Carrick told reporters.

"It has been a really good week in some ways, we have put ourselves in a position where there is a lot to play for.

"It was disappointing the way the game ended (against Newcastle) but we have digested that, looked at it and learned from it. We have trained really well this week and the boys are itching to get going."

Michael Carrick also provided an update on Mason Mount, who missed their last six league games due to injury.

"He is an important player for us," he said.

"He is not 100% and he has only trained for a small period of time. But he is back and that's good for us. We will see if he is involved on Sunday. That is it in terms of the players coming back."