PM Imran Khan's story is 'unbelievable, beautiful': India's Kiran More

Former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More has heaped praise on Prime Minister Imran Khan, once his cricketing adversary, describing the 1992 World Cup winner's ascension to the top office in Pakistan as an "unbelievable and beautiful" story.

More, who was a part of the Indian side that saw the famous "cornered tigers" life their only World Cup trophy nearly three decades ago, gave his evaluation of PM Imran.

"He (PM Imran) was always full of swag for Pakistan. He kept to himself. He always loved talking cricket. He could talk 24/7. He wanted to do something for Pakistan. It’s an unbelievable story. For me it’s a beautiful story, hats off to him," More told Sportskeeda.



More, now a consultant for the US national cricket team, also revealed his admiration for Javed Miandad, with whom he famously clashed in the Pakistan-India World Cup match of 92. So riled up was Miandad with More's constant trash talk from behind the stumps, he had done bunny hops to get him off his back.

Looking back, More said that any rivalry was only on the field and that he was always cool with Miandad otherwise.

"Pakistan-India is always on the field a big battle. Off the field, we have no issues at all. Javed loves to talk, he’s an outstanding cricketer. Sledging is always on the field. It happens in all fields. It’s become a lot more popular," he said.

