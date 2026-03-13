Bangladesh's run chase against Pakistan reduced to 32 overs after rain hindrance

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) appeals for a wicket during their second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 13, 2026. — AFP

MIRPUR: Bangladesh's run chase against Pakistan in the second home ODI has been reduced to 32 overs following a two-hour-long rain interruption here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

As per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, the home side now need to chase down a 243-run target in 32 overs.

Following the reduction of overs, the first powerplay has been narrowed down to seven overs.

As per the revised playing conditions, two Pakistan bowlers can now bowl a maximum of seven overs, while three can bowl a maximum of six.

Initially set to chase 275 in 50 overs, the hosts got off to a shaky start to the pursuit as they lost three wickets inside five overs with just 15 runs on the board.

Bangladesh could reach 27/3 in 6.3 overs before the hailstorm halted the action here, with Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy unbeaten on 13 and zero, respectively.

Earlier, after being put into bat first, Pakistan piled up a formidable total of 274 all out in 47.3 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Maaz Sadaqat and Salman Ali Agha.

Maaz remained the top-scorer with a blistering 75 off 46 deliveries, studded with six fours and five sixes, while Agha made 62-ball 64, comprising seven fours and two sixes.

Besides them, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and right-handed opener Sahibzada Farhan made notable contributions, scoring 44 and 31, respectively.

Rishad Hossain spearheaded Bangladesh's bowling charge with three wickets, followed by Miraz with two, while Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed made one scalp apiece.

It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing fixture is a must-win for Pakistan as they suffered a gruelling eight-wicket defeat in the series opener at the same venue on Wednesday.