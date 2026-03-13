Multan Sultans make one addition to squad for PSL 11

Multan Sultans' Michael Bracewell (third from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 22, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: 2021 champions Multan Sultans on Friday roped in all-rounder Imran Randhawa as a direct signing for the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

Randhawa brings an extensive experience into the Sultans squad, having played 60 T20s during his decade-long professional career, having scored 746 runs at a modest average of 20.16 and a strike rate of 132.97, besides taking 38 wickets at 32.28.

The 29-year-old also has one PSL appearance to his name, which came for Peshawar Zalmi in the 2020 edition.

"Multan Sultans are incredibly proud to announce the signing of seasoned all-rounder Muhammad Imran Randhawa for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season," the franchise said in a statement.

"Hailing from the Bahawalpur region of South Punjab, Randhawa's inclusion is a testament to perseverance, hard work, and the franchise's commitment to rewarding domestic excellence.

"For years, Randhawa has been a consistent and tireless performer in Pakistan's domestic circuit. Despite showcasing excellent form and repeatedly proving his worth with both bat and ball, a high-profile PSL opportunity has long eluded him.

"His signing by the Sultans is a moment of long-overdue justice for a truly deserving player who refused to give up on his dream."

Reflecting on his late signing, Randhawa hailed CEO Gohar Shah as "an angel" as he shared having lost hope for the opportunity before vowing to give "absolutely everything" for the former champions in the upcoming PSL 11.

"It's like an angel, Gohar Shah, has come to give me a chance that never looked like coming. There were times when it felt like this door would never open for me, but I'm so glad I kept going," Randhawa said in a Sultans-released statement.

"I am ready to give absolutely everything for this franchise and prove that I belong on this stage."

For the unversed, Randhawa's signing came the following day, the PSL management announced giving Multan Sultans an exemption by granting them an incremental PKR 1.2 crore increase in their salary cap, besides permitting them to increase their squad size to 22 with two additional signings, following the approval of the remaining participating teams, in light of their late ownership change.



The 2021 champions will start their PSL 11 campaign on March 28 when they take on three-time winners Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Multan Sultans squad for PSL 11: Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Faisal Akram, Saad Masood, Steve Smith (Direct Signing), Arafat Minhas, Sahibzada Farhan, Ashton Turner (c), Peter Siddle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lachlan Shaw, Delano Potgieter, Josh Phillippe, Shan Masood, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Shahzad and Imran Randhawa.